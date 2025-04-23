Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 105,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,806,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,132,068. This trade represents a 4.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 164,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,329 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.2 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $991.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

