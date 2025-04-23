Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $489,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $67,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,529 shares of company stock valued at $619,167. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.