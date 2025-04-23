Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 174.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,893 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,677.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 104,704 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.72%.

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,197.30. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $146,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,625.67. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $385,176. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 target price on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

