Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Vicor Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

Insider Activity

In other Vicor news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $113,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,642 shares of company stock valued at $477,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

