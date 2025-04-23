Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 36,949 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. Analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

