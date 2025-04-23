Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 37,734.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,540,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,068,688.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.