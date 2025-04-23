Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of Gentherm worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,400,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

