Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,444 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,444 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE JWN opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.