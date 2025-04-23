Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,926 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RELY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth $66,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 2,001,198 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,939,000 after buying an additional 557,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Remitly Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,674,000 after buying an additional 380,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,700,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RELY stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 0.15.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,358,679 shares in the company, valued at $109,882,297.59. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,685 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RELY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

