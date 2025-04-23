Legal & General Group Plc Sells 23,995 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,995 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,003,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,986,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $529.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $563.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

