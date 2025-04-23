Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,222 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 434,998 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 211,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,512 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $3,046,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fox Factory Stock Up 3.8 %

FOXF opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

