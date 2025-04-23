Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,523 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.