Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,433 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $84,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,804.63. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,280.80. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,852 shares of company stock valued at $871,417 over the last ninety days. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

