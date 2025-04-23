Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,402 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 923,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,727,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after buying an additional 437,814 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $988.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17 and a beta of 1.91.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.