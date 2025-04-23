Legal & General Group Plc Sells 644 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of TriNet Group worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,975.12. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.3 %

TNET stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $130.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

