Legal & General Group Plc Sells 81,205 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXE. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 328.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,996 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,756 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NXE opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.02.

About NexGen Energy

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.