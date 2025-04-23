Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Interface were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after purchasing an additional 246,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 218,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interface by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 676,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 139,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interface by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.51 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

