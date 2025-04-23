Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Live Group worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

LLYVK opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.