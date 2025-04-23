Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of Safety Insurance Group worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 89,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of SAFT opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.12. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

