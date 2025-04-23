Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 461.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $960.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.