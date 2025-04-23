Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

