LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Kforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

KFRC opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

