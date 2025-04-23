LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Popular by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 304.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,782 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $106.81. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.