Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.