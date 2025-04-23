Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 471 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,191 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 148,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.38 and a 200-day moving average of $411.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

