LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LYB opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

