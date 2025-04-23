Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mercer International

Mercer International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.26. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.