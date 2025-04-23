Meridian (MRBK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Meridian to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Meridian had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect Meridian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meridian Trading Up 4.4 %

MRBK stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Meridian has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $154.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Meridian Announces Dividend

About Meridian

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

