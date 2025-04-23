MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 326,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.1% during the first quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

