MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after purchasing an additional 882,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after buying an additional 1,063,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,110,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,449 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. This represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

