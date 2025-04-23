Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. BCK Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.38 and a 200-day moving average of $411.95.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.