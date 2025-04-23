Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,541 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

