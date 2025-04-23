Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 9.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.