Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 226,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,942,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

MIR stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

