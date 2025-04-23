Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.23.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

