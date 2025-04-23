Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,590,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,930,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 575,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 106,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 4.4 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.