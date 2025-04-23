MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

