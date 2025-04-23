Newell Brands (NWL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.090–0.060 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 3.7 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.