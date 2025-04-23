NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $313,808,000. Boston Partners grew its position in NICE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,670,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,349,000 after acquiring an additional 151,528 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in NICE by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 704,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,517,000 after buying an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 453,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 80,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $70,465,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.09. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.19 and a 52-week high of $231.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

