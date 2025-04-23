Nomura (NMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $451.20 billion for the quarter.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts expect Nomura to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nomura Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

