Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NCLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

