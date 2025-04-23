NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 80,902 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $169,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

