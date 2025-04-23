O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 349.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 203,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O-I Glass by 18.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE OI opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

