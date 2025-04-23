Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 299,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 237,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.76.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.4 %

OXY opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

