OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stake Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

