Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $66,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 398.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,505,000 after acquiring an additional 561,807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,308,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $655,902.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,559.52. This trade represents a 34.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,291 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,469. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 1.22. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

