Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

NYSE PFGC opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

