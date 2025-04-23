Phillips 66 (PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $31.93 billion for the quarter.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $159.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phillips 66 stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 238.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.