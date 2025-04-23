Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Saiph Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,507.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 253,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,998,000 after purchasing an additional 249,937 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,857,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $786,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,211 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

