Portland General Electric (POR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Portland General Electric to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $977.02 million for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.13-3.33 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.